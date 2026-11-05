🛒 Colonial Heights Retail Jobs with Multiple Growth Paths

Colonial Heights has a steady mix of retail roles right now, from entry-level sales to fast-track management. If you like helping customers and want room to grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: GNC

GNC Location: Colonial Heights, VA

Type: Full-time, hourly supervisory

Salary: Not listed (base pay + performance incentives)

Not listed (base pay + performance incentives) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, employer-paid life insurance, STD/LTD, 401(k) with 4% match (after 1 year), PTO (vacation, sick, holidays), paid parental leave, 30% GNC / 20% 3rd-party product discount, monthly free product offers, EAP

Fast-track program to become a Store Manager, with hands-on training from current leaders. You’ll run daily store operations, coach a team, hit sales goals, and earn extra through individual sales incentives while building a career in health and wellness retail.

Employer: UPS (The UPS Store)

(The UPS Store) Location: Colonial Heights, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $13.50 – $14.50 per hour

Benefits: Employee discount

Customer-facing role with a strong leadership angle: you’ll handle opening/closing, cash handling, and help grow store sales. Good fit if you have several years of customer service and sales experience and want more responsibility in a stable brand.

Employer: America's Best (part of National Vision)

(part of National Vision) Location: Colonial Heights, VA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits (part-time eligible): 401(k) with company match, stock purchase plan, paid sick time, parental leave, employee eyewear discount, training and career advancement programs

Help customers pick glasses and contacts, keep the store organized, and support sales goals—with every Sunday off. Great for someone with at least 1 year of retail or customer service who wants steady hours and clear growth paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer nearby. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.