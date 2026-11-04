🛒 Colonial Heights Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Colonial Heights has some solid front-line roles right now, especially if you like helping people and keeping a busy place running smoothly.

Here are a few of the best customer-facing jobs hiring in Colonial Heights, VA this week:

Employer: Hibbett

Hibbett Location: Colonial Heights, VA (Southgate Square)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $16.60/hour

Support the Store Manager with daily operations, staff supervision, and merchandising in a sporty retail setting. Good fit if you have 1–3 years of retail/customer service, like athletic gear, and want leadership experience.

Employer: Sam's Club

Location: 735 Southpark Blvd, Colonial Heights, VA 23834

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $21.00–$29.00/hour (plus possible hourly premiums)

Lead the Produce & Floral team, drive sales, and keep the department fresh, clean, and well-stocked. Comes with health, financial, and education benefits (Live Better U) and is great if you have at least 6 months in fresh food or team lead work.

Employer: Virginia Credit Union

Location: Southpark Branch, Colonial Heights, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $50,697–$56,003/year

Blend teller and member service work: handle cash transactions, open accounts, answer questions, and help members with their banking needs. Strong option if you have cash-handling and customer service experience, and want a stable, professional role with clear growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you’d think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.