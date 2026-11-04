📅 Submit your Colonial Heights holiday lights by Nov. 30

📢 Share Your Holiday Lights in Colonial Heights

Does your home or a neighbor’s home shine bright for the holidays? The City of Colonial Heights is putting together a community Holiday Lights list for 2026.

Residents can submit addresses of festive homes to be featured on a list that will be shared on the City website and social media so everyone can drive around and enjoy the displays.

To join in:

Submit your home’s address (or a neighbor’s) using the online form linked on the city’s news post .

. Be sure to submit by November 30, 2026.

This is a fun way to show off your decorations and help spread some Christmas cheer around Colonial Heights!