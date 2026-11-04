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Colonial Heights
📅 Submit your Colonial Heights holiday lights by Nov. 30
2 days ago
📢 Share Your Holiday Lights in Colonial Heights
Does your home or a neighbor’s home shine bright for the holidays? The City of Colonial Heights is putting together a community Holiday Lights list for 2026.
Residents can submit addresses of festive homes to be featured on a list that will be shared on the City website and social media so everyone can drive around and enjoy the displays.
To join in:
- Submit your home’s address (or a neighbor’s) using the online form linked on the city’s news post.
- Be sure to submit by November 30, 2026.
This is a fun way to show off your decorations and help spread some Christmas cheer around Colonial Heights!
More Info: Lights in the Heights 2026!!! • Colonial Heights, ...
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