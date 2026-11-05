🎁 Free Finds Around Colonial Beach — Mats, Dresser & Plants

Colonial Beach neighbors are sharing some great free items this week. If you like DIY projects or sprucing up your home and yard, these are worth a look.

Item: 3 commercial-grade black anti-fatigue mats, each 3' x 5'

Condition: Used, very good condition

Location: Out front of 149 5th St, Colonial Beach, VA on the tree lawn

Source: Nextdoor

These are sturdy, anti-fatigue floor mats that can be used in a kitchen, workshop, garage, or any place you stand for long periods. The owner says they are in very good condition and are free to whoever gets there first. They are outside on the tree lawn and no holds are offered, so you can just stop by and pick them up while they’re still there.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Vintage hand-painted dresser, light blue with floral design

Condition: Needs refurbishing and drawer repairs

Features: Three drawers, curved legs, floral hand-painted details

Location: Colonial Beach, VA (exact address shared by poster on pickup)

Source: Nextdoor

This is a beautiful vintage dresser with a light blue finish and hand-painted floral design. It has three drawers and elegant curved legs, making it a great DIY or upcycling project. The poster notes it needs to be refurbished and the drawers need to be fixed, so plan on some repair work before use.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Day lilies and hosta plants

Condition: At the curb, first come, first served

Location: 806 Taggart St., Colonial Beach, VA

Source: Nextdoor

Free garden plants ready for a new home. The poster has day lilies and hosta set out at the curb for anyone to take. It’s first come, first served, so you can drive by 806 Taggart St. and pick up what you need to brighten up your yard.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Colonial Beach tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and head over soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.