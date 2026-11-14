💻 Colona seeking IT services proposals by Dec. 10

The City of Colona is asking qualified Information Technology (IT) service providers to submit proposals for a full range of services, including:

IT support and cybersecurity

Network administration and cloud management

Data backup and disaster recovery

Hardware purchasing and other tech services for City Hall, Police, Public Works, and other city facilities

Key dates & details:

RFP documents available starting November 13, 2026 at City Hall or online (see attached RFP).

at or online (see attached RFP). Written questions due by 10:00 AM on December 1, 2026 .

. Answers posted by 4:00 PM on December 3, 2026 .

. Proposals due by 3:00 PM on Thursday, December 10, 2026 .

. Public opening at 3:15 PM on December 10, 2026.

Submit proposals to: City of Colona – City Hall, Attn: City Clerk, 100 E. 9th Avenue, P.O. Box 170, Colona, IL 61241

All proposal envelopes must be clearly marked: “IT SERVICES RFP – DO NOT OPEN”.