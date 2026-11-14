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Colona
💻 Colona seeking IT services proposals by Dec. 10
2 days ago
💻 Colona seeking IT services proposals by Dec. 10
The City of Colona is asking qualified Information Technology (IT) service providers to submit proposals for a full range of services, including:
- IT support and cybersecurity
- Network administration and cloud management
- Data backup and disaster recovery
- Hardware purchasing and other tech services for City Hall, Police, Public Works, and other city facilities
Key dates & details:
- RFP documents available starting November 13, 2026 at City Hall or online (see attached RFP).
- Written questions due by 10:00 AM on December 1, 2026.
- Answers posted by 4:00 PM on December 3, 2026.
- Proposals due by 3:00 PM on Thursday, December 10, 2026.
- Public opening at 3:15 PM on December 10, 2026.
Submit proposals to: City of Colona – City Hall, Attn: City Clerk, 100 E. 9th Avenue, P.O. Box 170, Colona, IL 61241
All proposal envelopes must be clearly marked: “IT SERVICES RFP – DO NOT OPEN”.
More Info: 🖥️ RFP: IT Services - Latest Notices - Colona, IL
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