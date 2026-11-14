🚧 Water shutoff & 48‑hour boil order for parts of Collinsville

The City of Collinsville Water Department will replace a valve on Tuesday, November 17. This work will affect specific homes on:

North Bluff Road (many addresses from 928–1746 , as listed)

(many addresses from , as listed) All addresses on: Carter Ln, Deer Trail Dr, Doe Run Trl, Harvest Point, Honey Ln, Mabry Dr, Meadowlark Ct, Peggy Sue Ct, Sugar Ln, Summertree Ln, Timberwood Ln, Twin Oak Ct, Wildridge Ct, Willow Trl, Wrenwood Ct

on: McDonough Lake Rd: 1375

Sugar Loaf Rd: several addresses from 5320–5744 (as listed)

Water will be shut off at 9:00 AM and is expected back on by 3:00 PM.

Once water is restored, a boil order will be in effect for about 48 hours for all impacted addresses.

Sign up for Everbridge Emergency Alerts at: https://member.everbridge.net/107891189088300/login.

Questions? Call Troy Turner, Director of Public Works: 618-346-5211 or Michael Crawford, Chief Operator: 618-346-5219 ext. 3.