🚨 Boil order for north Collinsville after water main break

🚨 Boil order in effect for parts of North Collinsville

Because of a water main break, the City of Collinsville Water Department has issued a boil order UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for water customers at specific addresses on the north end of town, including:

Business Center Court (1, 2, 3)

(1, 2, 3) North Bluff Rd, Carter Ln, Deer Trail Dr, Doe Run Trl, Harvest Point, Honey Ln, Mabry Dr, McDonough Lake Rd, Meadowlark Ct, Peggy Sue Ct, State Route 157, Sugar Ln, Sugar Loaf Rd, Summerhill Ct, Summertree Ln, Timberwood Ln, Twin Oak Ct, Wildridge Ct, Willow Trl, Wrenwood Ct

Woodland Trails Mobile Home Neighborhood – ALL addresses

If you are on one of these streets:

Boil tap water for at least 5 minutes before using it for drinking or cooking .

before using it for . Turn off your ice maker and throw away any ice already made.

Questions? Call Troy Turner, Director of Public Works: 618-346-5211 or Michael Crawford, Chief Operator: 618-346-5219 ext. 3.

Notice dated 11/4/2026 and remains in effect until lifted by the City.