🐱 Sweet Collinsville Cats Ready for Adoption Into Loving Homes

Looking for a new feline friend in Collinsville, OK? These adoptable cats are hoping for safe, loving homes where they can feel secure and cherished.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (a little over 3 years)

Adult (a little over 3 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Adoption fee: $0 (owner will rehome for free)

(owner will rehome for free) Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Collinsville, OK)

Spayed/Neutered: Yes (spayed)

Yes (spayed) Microchipped: Yes

Yes Declawed: Yes, on all 4 paws

Yes, on Indoor/Outdoor: Indoor-only cat

Luna is a gentle, talkative gray girl who has been well cared for and is now looking for a new home due to allergy issues in her current family. She is fully indoor, spayed, microchipped, and declawed on all four paws, so she must remain an indoor cat for her safety.

Her current owner will include her litter box, food and water dishes, and any remaining food, which makes her an easy kitty to welcome home.

👉 Meet Luna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/Red & White

Orange/Red & White Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Collinsville Animal Services

Phone: (918) 371-1000

Butterscotch is a fluffy orange-and-white kitten with a long, soft coat. She’s still very young and ready to grow up with a family who will give her time, play, and gentle guidance.

Contact Collinsville Animal Services to ask about her personality, vaccines, and whether she’s a good match for your home.

👉 Meet Butterscotch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red & White

Orange/Red & White Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Collinsville Animal Services

Phone: (918) 371-1000

Accorn is a young orange-and-white American Shorthair kitten. With his short coat and baby age, he’s a great choice for someone ready to train and bond with a kitten from the start.

Call Collinsville Animal Services to learn more about his health, temperament, and how he might fit into your family.

👉 Meet Accorn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Collinsville, OK, please consider opening your home to one of these cats. Share this with friends and neighbors so these kitties can find the loving families they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.