📅 Veterans Day ceremony, free breakfast & parade Nov. 11

📅 Veterans Day in Collinsville will be full of ways to honor those who served.

On Saturday, November 11, 2026:

9:00 a.m. – Veterans Appreciation Ceremony at the Veterans Community Center, 903 W. Main Street . There will be a wreath laying, a 21-gun salute , and the Collinsville Patchworkers will present American Hero quilts to some veterans.

at the . There will be a wreath laying, a , and the will present to some veterans. Free breakfast for veterans and their families during the ceremony at the Veterans Building , served by The Cowpokes Round-Up Club and Collinsville High School FFA .

for during the ceremony at the , served by and . 11:00 a.m. – Veterans Day Parade on Main Street. Main Street will be closed from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Everyone is welcome to watch or enter a float or group in the parade. This year’s theme is “Remember Me!”

For more details about Veterans Appreciation activities, contact Community Outreach at (918) 371-1010 option #5 or communityoutreach@cityofcollinsville.com.