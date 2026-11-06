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📅 Veterans Day ceremony, free breakfast & parade Nov. 11
9 days ago
📅 Veterans Day in Collinsville will be full of ways to honor those who served.
On Saturday, November 11, 2026:
- 9:00 a.m. – Veterans Appreciation Ceremony at the Veterans Community Center, 903 W. Main Street. There will be a wreath laying, a 21-gun salute, and the Collinsville Patchworkers will present American Hero quilts to some veterans.
- Free breakfast for veterans and their families during the ceremony at the Veterans Building, served by The Cowpokes Round-Up Club and Collinsville High School FFA.
- 11:00 a.m. – Veterans Day Parade on Main Street. Main Street will be closed from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Everyone is welcome to watch or enter a float or group in the parade. This year’s theme is “Remember Me!”
For more details about Veterans Appreciation activities, contact Community Outreach at (918) 371-1010 option #5 or communityoutreach@cityofcollinsville.com.
More Info: Calendar • Veterans Day Appreciation Ceremony and ...
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