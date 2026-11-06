🏥 Collinsville IL Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Collinsville’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options both for human and animal care. If you’re in medical or vet work and want steady hours and good benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: Accendra Health (Apria)

Accendra Health (Apria) Location: Collinsville, IL (covers ~90–100 mile IL radius)

(covers ~90–100 mile IL radius) Type: Full-time

Pay: $36.00–$40.00/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:30 AM–5:00 PM, on-site (about 90% office / 10% field), on-call about every 8th week

Branch-based role helping patients move safely from hospital to home with oxygen, CPAP/BiPAP, and ventilator setups. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), disability, parental leave, and more) and strong support from a statewide RT team.

Employer: Horseshoe Lake Animal Hospital (Thrive Pet Healthcare partner)

(Thrive Pet Healthcare partner) Location: Collinsville, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$22/hour (based on experience)

Hands-on role supporting vets with exams, surgery, dental work, and client education for dogs, cats, and pocket pets. Offers growth-friendly perks like FREE CE courses, 401(k) with match, mental health support, parental and “purr-ental” leave, plus pet care discounts.

Employer: Total Access Urgent Care (TAUC)

Location: Collinsville, IL

Type: Full-time (3 days/week)

(3 days/week) Pay: $31–$38.50/hour

Schedule: Three 12-hour shifts , no overnights or on-call; every other weekend & holidays

Three , no overnights or on-call; every other weekend & holidays Bonus: $5,000 sign-on bonus for qualifying applicants

Urgent care role doing X-ray (and CT after on-the-job training) with chances to cross-train as a Clinical Tech. Strong benefits, free urgent care visits for you and your family, 401(k) with match, PTO, and fun extras like paid Amazon/Costco/Sam’s/BJ’s membership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—employers often have similar roles open or upcoming.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.