This article is a summary of each community's safety ratings as found on CrimeGrade.org. Scores are current as of November 2026 based on crime reports to the FBI from police agencies that serve each community.

Grades show how much crime occurs in an area compared with the rest of the United States and all neighborhoods are graded on the same scale so an A in one community is the same as an A in other communities and come from reported crimes. Crimes are based on crimes per every 1,000 people, the standard for police department reporting.

Violent crimes and property crimes have decreased in the United States since 2019. Individual town scores can be found below. Additional information about each community's scores can be found at crimegrade.org/crime-by-zip-code and entering the community you are interested in in the search bar. The overall crime rate in Illinois is higher than the US average.

Collinsville

Overall CrimeGrade™: A (safety score 885/1,000) 90% of residents live in areas with less crime than the typical US neighborhood. The southeast has the least crime and the south side has the most.

Violent crime: A (safety score 907/1,000) Rapes are the exception with Collinsville scoring a B, worse than neighborhoods where 78% of Americans live. Aggravated assaults and simple assaults run less than half the US rate.

Property crime: A (safety score 847/1,000)

Maryville

Overall CrimeGrade™: A+ (956/1,000)

Property crime: A+ (963/1,000) Thefts are less than half the US rate at 4/1,000 residents compared to 13,1/1,000 nationally. Theft makes up 44% of all crimes reported in the village.

Violent crime: A+ (944/1,000)

Caseyville

Overall CrimeGrade™: A (safety score 916/1000) However, compared with cities of similar size and density across the United States, Caseyville has more crime that 63% of them.

Violent crime: A (safety score 914/1,000)

Property crime: A (safety score 919/1,000) Thefts are at less than half the US rate but make up 32% of all crime in Caseyville.

Fairmont City

Overall CrimeGrade™: A-: (safety score 802/1,000) However, compared with cities of similar size and density across the United States, Fairmont City has more crime than 97% of them.

Violent crime: A-: (safety score 770/1,000) Compard to other A- communities, Fairmont City has 4.1 aggravated assaults per 1,000 residents compared to 1.2 for othe US cities with an A- graded city. Assault makes up 40% of the crimes reported.

Property crime: A (safety score 857/1,000)