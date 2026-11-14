MADISON, Ill. (Nov. 14, 2026) – Tickets for the 2027 NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA events are on sale now at World Wide Technology Raceway.

All three national events return in 2027 for another year of spectacular racing with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES on June 13, NASCAR Cup Series on Aug. 22 and NHRA on Oct. 3.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES opens the marquee events when the premier open-wheel series returns on June 12-13, just two weeks following the Indianapolis 500. In 2026, Josef Newgarden continued his dominance at the 1.25-mile oval when he secured his sixth win at World Wide Technology Raceway.

The Enjoy Illinois 300 returns Aug. 22, bringing NASCAR Cup Series stars to World Wide Technology Raceway for one of the final opportunities to earn valuable points before the NASCAR Chase begins. The excitement starts Aug. 21 with the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Nu Way 225 and continues all weekend with the return of the Confluence Music Festival.

Marquee events conclude with the NAPA Auto Parts NHRA Midwest Nationals on Oct. 1-3 in a special celebration of John Force's 50 years in NHRA competition. Records were shattered at the 2026 event, and new traditions were established with the inaugural Gateway Greatest ceremony.

Tickets are available at wwtraceway.com or by calling the ticket office at (618) 215-8888 ext. 1.