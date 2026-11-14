The following establishments were inspected by the Madison County Health Department between November 9 and 13.

November 9

Penn Station- Collinsville

2 (C) The food establishment is not under the operational supervision of a Certified Food Protection Manager that is present at appropriate times. Provide an adequate number of staff with approved training. Reference 2-102.12. PROVIDE CERTIFIED FOOD PROTECTION MANAGER. FOLLOW UP 11/30

Panera Bread 1156- Collinsville

No violations

Entree LLC- Maryville

No violations

November 10

Colton's Steak House & Grill

16 (Pf) Food contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Wash, rinse, sanitize routinely. Reference 4-601.11. MULTIPLE METAL PANS FOU D STORED STILL DIRTY. PULL DOWN VEGGIE SLICER AND SLIDING SLICER FOUND STORED STILL DIRTY. BOTTOM PORTION OF ICE CHUTE FOUND TO HAVE SOME BLACK BUILD UP. ICE MCHINE WAS SERVICED ON 10/18/26. FOLLOW UP ON 11/20

44 (C) Equipment/Utensils are not properly Air-Dried after cleaning and sanitizing. After cleaning and sanitizing all equipment and utensils shall be air dried before use. Reference 4-901.11. MULTIPLE DISHES FOUND STACKED WET. CORRECTED BY RE-STACKING

47 (Pf) Food-Contact surface at is no longer smooth and easily cleanable. A food-contact surface that is not smooth and easily cleanable can harbor bacteria that can be transfer to food. Reference 4-202.11. FOOD CONTAINERS, CUPS AND LIDS FOUND BROKEN OR HEAT DAMAGED. CORRECTED BY DISCARDING ITEMS.

November 12

Cambridge House of Maryville

16 (Pf) Hot water sanitizing rinse at dish machine is less than 180F. Reference 4-501.112.

22 (P) Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food is not maintained at 41F, or less. Reference 3-501.16(A)(2) and (B). HAM AND CHICKEN IN ICE BATH NOT COLD ENOUGH. PIC ADDED MORE ICE. CORRECTED.

Boogies- Maryville

15 (P) Protect food from cross-contamination. Reference 3-302.11. CHICKEN BOXES STORED ON FLOOR WALK IN COOLER. PLACED BOXES ON MILK CRATE.

16 (Pf) Food contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Wash, rinse, sanitize routinely. Reference 4-601.11. ICE GUARD. CLEANED WHILE ON SITE.

35 (Pf) Time and temperature control for safety (TCS) food must be thawed: (A) Under refrigeration that maintains the food temperature at 41F or less; or (B) Completely submerged under running water at a water temperature of 70F or below, with sufficient water velocity to agitate and float off loose particles in an overflow, and for a period of time that does not allow thawed portions of ready-to-eat food to rise above 41F; or (C) As part of a cooking process; or (D) Using any procedure if a portion of frozen ready-to-eat food is thawed and prepared for immediate service in response to an individual consumer's order. Reference 3-501.13. FROZEN FISH IN STANDING WATER IN THREE COMPARTMENT SINK. FISH PLACED IN COOLER.

38 (Pf) The premises shall be maintained free of insects, rodents and other pests. Reference 6-501.111. OBSERVED SEVERAL INSECTS

41 (C) In-use wiping cloths are not stored properly. Cloths used for wiping spills shall be maintained dry. Cloths used to wipe surfaces and equipment shall be held in proper sanitizer solution. Cloths in-use for wiping surfaces in contact with raw animalfoods shall be kept separate from cloths used for other purposes. In-use cloths must be laundered daily. Reference 3-304.14. SEVERAL SANITIZER CLOTHS ON PREP TABLES. SANITIZER CLOTHS REMOVED.

51 ( C) Plumbing needs repair. Repair according to Illinois and local plumbing code. Reference 5-205.15. Repair leak at faucet for hand sink in kitchen 51 (C) Establishment does not have minimum requirements for a service sink for cleaning of mops and floor cleaning tools and the disposal of mop water. Provide at least one floor mounted service sink or curbed cleaning facility with a floor drain to allow for proper cleaning and disposal of mop water, and other cleaning waste. Submit proposed plan for installation of sink. Reference 5-203.13. Mop water to be disposed of in toilet do not dump outside, provide mop sink upon remodel.

55 (C) [Floors, Walls and Ceilings] were found in a state of disrepair, or not to be smooth and easily cleanable. Reference 6-201.11. Floor in kitchen area observed not to be smooth easily cleanable and non absorbent. Broken tiles and bare concrete. replace flooring where needed and prevent debris buildup and provide cleanable surfaces. Rusty ductwork in basement repair replace. 55 (C) Physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean. Reference 6-501.12 (A & B). PROVIDE BETTER CLEANING UNDER AND ARIUND EQUIPMENT AND SHELVING. 55 (C) The premises shall be free of items that are unnecessary to the operation or maintenance of the establishment. This includes equipment that is nonfunctional or no longer used. Reference 6-501.114. REMOVE ANY UNUSED EQUIPMENT OR PRODUCT.

November 13

Jimmy John's- Collinsville