The following establishments were inspected by the Madison County Health Department between November 9 and 13.

November 9

Evercare of Granite City

No violations

November 10

El Portal/Bar/Grill- Madison

44 (C) Clean Equipment/Utensils/Linens/Single-Use Articles stored incorrectly. Equipment, Utensils, Linens and Single-Use Articles shall be stored: 1) in a clean and dry location; 2) away or protected from contamination; 3) at least six inches above the floor; 4) covered or inverted. Reference 4-903.11(A), (B) and (D). KITCHEN UTENSILS NOT COVERED OR INVERTED. UTENSILS INVERTED DURING INSPECTION. CORRECTED.

November 12

TriCities Columbus Home Association- Granite City

No violations

Teris Route 66 Diner- Granite City

6 (C) Employee observed drinking from an uncovered cup in the food preparation area. Provide a lid and straw for beverage cups. Reference 2-401.11. COOK HAD UNCOVERED DRINKING CUP ON PREP TABLE. CORRECTED BY PROVIDING LID, STRAW AND RELOCATE CUP.

22 (P) Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food is not maintained at 41F, or less. Reference 3-501.16(A)(2) and (B). TACO MEAT IN POT AT ROOM TEMPERATURE FOR FOUND AT 74F. CORRECTED BY DISCARDING MEAT.

Garden Gate's Novel Idea- Granite City