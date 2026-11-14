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Madison County
Local Food Inspections November 9 - 13
12 days ago
The following establishments were inspected by the Madison County Health Department between November 9 and 13.
November 9
Evercare of Granite City
- No violations
November 10
El Portal/Bar/Grill- Madison
- 44 (C) Clean Equipment/Utensils/Linens/Single-Use Articles stored incorrectly. Equipment, Utensils, Linens and Single-Use Articles shall be stored: 1) in a clean and dry location; 2) away or protected from contamination; 3) at least six inches above the floor; 4) covered or inverted. Reference 4-903.11(A), (B) and (D). KITCHEN UTENSILS NOT COVERED OR INVERTED. UTENSILS INVERTED DURING INSPECTION. CORRECTED.
November 12
TriCities Columbus Home Association- Granite City
- No violations
Teris Route 66 Diner- Granite City
- 6 (C) Employee observed drinking from an uncovered cup in the food preparation area. Provide a lid and straw for beverage cups. Reference 2-401.11. COOK HAD UNCOVERED DRINKING CUP ON PREP TABLE. CORRECTED BY PROVIDING LID, STRAW AND RELOCATE CUP.
- 22 (P) Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food is not maintained at 41F, or less. Reference 3-501.16(A)(2) and (B). TACO MEAT IN POT AT ROOM TEMPERATURE FOR FOUND AT 74F. CORRECTED BY DISCARDING MEAT.
Garden Gate's Novel Idea- Granite City
- 10 (Pf) Provide handwashing sink. Reference 5-203.11; Shall be water temperature of at least 85F through mixing valve or combination faucet. Reference 5-202.12 COLD WATER HANDLE RECENTLY BROKE AT HANDSINK AND UNABLE TO BE TURNED ON BY HAND. DISCUSSED USING 3C SINK UNTIL HAND SINK HANDLE CAN BE REPLACED.
- 37 (C) The PERMIT HOLDER shall notify CONSUMERS by written notification of the presence of MAJOR FOOD ALLERGENS as an ingredient in unPACKAGED FOOD items that are served or sold to the CONSUMER. Reference 3-602.12. NO ALLERGEN INFO AVAILABLE FOR CONSUMER. PROVIDED ALLERGEN MENU SHEET AND DISCUSSED EXAMPLES WITH ANGELA.
- 38 (Pf) Live, unapproved animals are on the premises of the food establishment. Reference 6-501.115. 2 ADULT ROACHES FOUND BEHIND CLIPBOARDS IN KITCHEN. EMPLOYEES STATES VACANT BUILDING WAS DEMOLISHED RECENTLY AND THEY HAVE BEEN PLACING TRAPS AND SPRAYING FREQUENTLY TO PREVENT ACTIVITY. KITCHEN IS IN A RELATIVELY CLEAN STATE. DISCUSSED PEST CONTROL FREQUENCY.
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