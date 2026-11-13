Madison County Sheriff’s Office sells six surplus vehicles to local emergency responders

EDWARDSVILLE —Six surplus Madison County Sheriff’s Office vehicles are getting a second life serving local communities through a program that puts public safety ahead of profit.

The Sheriff’s Office recently sold six vehicles for $1 each to local police and fire departments, providing emergency responders with additional resources while extending the usefulness of county-owned equipment.

Madison County Sheriff Jeff Connor said the initiative demonstrates how local agencies can work together to strengthen public safety without placing additional financial burdens on taxpayers.

“These vehicles may no longer meet the needs of our department, but they still offer tremendous value to smaller agencies,” Connor said. “Rather than sending them to auction, we can put them back into service where they will continue protecting and serving the people of Madison County.”

The vehicles went to the Highland-Pierron and Fosterburg fire protection districts, Bethalto Fire Department, Venice, Hamel, and Hartford Police Department.

The $1 sales provide an affordable alternative to purchasing new vehicles, allowing departments to stretch limited budgets while maintaining essential public safety services.

Madison County Board Chairman Chris Slusser said the transfers reflect the county’s commitment to fiscal responsibility and cooperation among local governments.

“This is a great example of government working smarter and making the most of taxpayer resources,” Slusser said. “Instead of allowing these vehicles to sit unused or selling them for a fraction of their replacement cost, we’re giving them a second purpose in communities where they can make a difference.”

Highland-Pierron Fire Protection District Captains Ryan Dumstorff and Jessica Zobrist joined Bethalto Fire Chief Jeremiah Grant and Deputy Fire Chief Dan Bartels, Hamel Police Chief Alan Winslow and Officer Jerry Buck, and Hartford Police Chief Matt Asbury in picking up their vehicles on Tuesday morning.

The transfers highlight the importance of cooperation between the county and local emergency responders, particularly smaller departments that operate with limited resources.

“Public safety doesn’t stop at jurisdictional boundaries,” Slusser said. “When we can help our local police and fire departments get the equipment they need while being responsible with taxpayer dollars, everybody benefits.”