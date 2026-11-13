Pontoon Beach, IL, November 13, 2026… The Board of Directors for Agency for Community Transit (ACT) voted to renew the ACT Community Action Grants Program for a sixth consecutive year, with funds available beginning in January 2027. Launched in 2022, the program supports projects that enhance mobility, improve transportation-related accessibility, and promote alternative transportation options for Madison County, Illinois residents.

Since its inception, the program has awarded nearly $6.5 million to 234 projects led by 87 partners serving Madison County residents. Funded projects include bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure, transportation events and education, public transit fares, planning activities, ADA accessible vehicles, and operating expenses for organizations providing transportation services.

Eligible applicants include Madison County cities, villages, and townships, as well as 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, park districts, library districts, transit districts, and airport districts based in or providing services within Madison County. Each entity may receive up to $100,000 per calendar year, with a maximum award of $100,000 per project.

For requests exceeding $10,000, the first application deadline is January 11, 2027, at 11 p.m. Central. Additional deadlines are April 12, July 12, and October 11. Each quarter’s funds are awarded until fully pledged, so applicants are encouraged to apply early. Requests of $10,000 or less may be submitted throughout the year.

“Six years in, this program has become a true partnership with the communities we serve. Cities, townships, and nonprofits know their transportation needs best, and these grants give them the support to act on them. We’re proud to continue that work in 2027.” said ACT Executive Director SJ Morrison.

The ACT Board includes Madison County residents: Mark Achenbach, President; Ron Jedda, Vice President; Chrissy Wiley; Patrick McRae; Diane Coppens; and Angelia Gower.

For program details, eligibility requirements, and the 2027 application, visit actinfo.org/grants. Questions may be directed to ACT Grants Manager Miriam Bell at ACTgrants@insideact.org or 618-797-4600.