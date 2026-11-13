This win follows months of advocacy by Budzinski to demand accountability from the chain

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) released the following statement after the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced a $63 million settlement with Family Dollar Stores over deceptive pricing practices, marking a significant win for consumers. The settlement follows months of advocacy from Budzinski, who has pressed federal regulators to hold retailers accountable for overcharging customers.

“Today is a win for consumers. When reports surfaced that Family Dollar was misleading customers through deceptive pricing practices, I immediately got to work demanding answers and accountability,” said Budzinski . “I’m pleased to see the FTC take action and secure a $63 million settlement that sends a clear message: retailers cannot mislead customers or charge them more than the prices advertised. But accountability cannot stop here. Family Dollar and other retailers engaging in misconduct must put an end to these practices, and consumers deserve to know they can trust the prices they see on store shelves.”

In December 2025, Budzinski led 29 of her colleagues in a letter to the CEOs of Family Dollar and Dollar General demanding answers about deceptive pricing practices that have misled consumers. Following sustained pressure from Budzinski and other lawmakers, the FTC, alongside 20 states, filed a lawsuit against Dollar General for similar deceptive pricing allegations. Last month, Budzinski also led 33 of her colleagues in a separate letter urging the FTC to investigate reports of widespread overcharging by additional retailers. The letter, which called for greater accountability and price transparency for consumers, was first reported exclusively by The Guardian.

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