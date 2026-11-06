Major Case Squad is Seeking to Identify a Person of Interest

MADISON, IL. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has identified a person of interest in the ongoing investigation into the November 1, 2026, shooting at Madison Senior High School during a youth football league championship game.

Based on digital media received by the public, and the investigative work being conducted, Investigators are looking to identify and speak with the individual in the attached photographs. The individual is a black male, approximately six foot two inches to six foot four inches tall, heavy set, and is approximately thirty to forty years of age.

Anyone with information on this individual is encouraged to contact the Major Case Squad Command Post at 618-709-7750 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

More than 81 leads have been worked since the investigation began, with 24 investigators currently assigned to the case. The digital media tip line is still active.

www.fbi.gov/madisonilshooting

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.