Collins is busy hiring nurses right now, with options in long‑term care, hospital, and ER settings. If you’re an RN in or near Collins, MS, there are several solid full‑time and per‑diem choices.

Employer: White Glove Placement

White Glove Placement Location: Collins, MS (Long-Term Care)

(Long-Term Care) Type: Full-time / Per-diem style shifts (2–3+ shifts/week)

(2–3+ shifts/week) Pay: $51 per hour

Immediate LTC openings with flexible scheduling and a simple, guided onboarding process. Great fit if you have 2+ years RN experience and 1+ year recent LTC, plus an MS or Compact RN license, and want high hourly pay with control over your shifts.

Employer: Covington County Hospital

Location: Collins, MS

Type: Full-time, 7 AM – 7 PM

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Health, Dental & Vision Insurance; 401(A); PTO/STO; Short/Long Term Disability

Day‑shift hospital RN role with full benefits and a stable 12‑hour schedule. You’ll handle assessments, meds, IVs, wound care, and patient education while working closely with doctors and supervising support staff. MS RN license, CPR, and ACLS (or willingness to get it at the hospital’s next class) are required.

Employer: Covington County Hospital

Location: Collins, MS (Smith County Emergency Hospital)

(Smith County Emergency Hospital) Type: Full-time, Night Shift

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Health, Dental & Vision Insurance; 401(A); PTO/STO; Short/Long Term Disability

ER RN role for nurses who like a fast-paced emergency setting. You’ll triage, stabilize patients, start IVs, give meds, assist with sutures, and work closely with an emergency team. Requires MS RN license, BLS, ACLS, PALS, and TNCC; ER experience is preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through and reading the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.