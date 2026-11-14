Collierville retail is busy right now—stores are hiring and offering solid pay, training, and room to grow. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Kohl’s

Kohl’s Location: Collierville, TN

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starts at $13.70/hour

Help shoppers find the right makeup and skincare while staying on top of beauty trends. You’ll do product demos, keep displays looking sharp, and get regular training to grow your skills.

Employer: Signet Jewelers (Zales)

Location: Shops at Carriage Crossing, Collierville, TN

Type: Seasonal, Part-time, and Full-time roles available

Pay: Base pay plus commission (exact base not listed)

Work with customers on engagement rings, gifts, and special moments. This role is sales-focused with commission, training, benefits for many roles (medical, vision, 401(k), PTO), and clear paths to move up.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Collierville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50–$22.50/hour (depends on experience and other factors)

Key-holder role where you help open/close the store, lead the team, and keep things running smoothly. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), employee discount, flexible hours, and training programs.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—retail roles fill fast, especially before the holidays and busy seasons.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.