Collierville has some strong office and finance roles right now, especially if you like numbers and organized work. Here are several solid options with well-known employers in town.

Employer: Orgill

Orgill Location: Collierville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-volume, detail-heavy role where you’ll handle 300+ invoices a day, sort mail, support data entry, and back up other AP desks. Good fit if you’re organized, like routine, and enjoy keeping things moving behind the scenes.

Employer: Bunzl Distribution NA – MCR Safety Group

Location: Collierville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $68,000 – $73,000/year

Support sales and finance by analyzing rebates, discounts, and customer programs and building models and reports. Great for someone with a business/finance degree and 1–3 years’ experience who likes data, Excel, and presenting results to leaders.

Employer: Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC

Location: Collierville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with the credit team to review customer financials, approve credit over $25K, and support financing and prepay lines. Good match if you have a finance/accounting degree, like analysis and reports, and want strong benefits from day one.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.