Collierville’s making and moving things sector is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level to senior engineering. Here are a few strong picks if you like hands-on work and building real products.

Employer: Carrier

Carrier Location: Collierville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $79,000 – $158,000/year

High-impact role at a global climate and energy leader, focused on welding quality, data analytics, and continuous improvement in a busy manufacturing plant. Comes with strong benefits (health, retirement, paid time off, tuition help) and a clear path to future growth. Applications accepted for at least 3 days from posting date: 5 November 2026.

Employer: Signet Jewelers

Location: Collierville, TN

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, some nights/weekends)

Pay: From $15/hour

Entry-level role where you start with admin, polishing, and basic repair, then train up to become a Bench Jeweler through in-house certification classes. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like working with your hands, and want benefits, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, and store discounts.

Employer: Concentric, LLC

Location: Collierville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed; includes overtime and incentive potential)

Hands-on role keeping automated material handling and industrial equipment running—think conveyors, robots, forklifts, dock equipment, and more. Ideal if you have 3+ years of automation/electrical experience, can read schematics, and want day-one benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and room to advance.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles nearby, and it’s a good way to get your name in the mix.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.