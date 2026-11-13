Collierville’s healthcare scene is busy, and travel PTs are in demand. If you’re up for 13-week outpatient gigs with solid benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Allied

AMN Healthcare Allied Location: Collierville, TN

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks

Pay: $1,778 – $1,832 per week (8-hr day shifts)

Outpatient role with a friendly, positive clinic vibe and a focus on energetic PTs. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEUs, housing deals, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Jackson Therapy Partners

Jackson Therapy Partners Location: Collierville, TN

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks

Pay: $1,886 per week (8-hr day shifts, ~36–40 hrs/week)

Outpatient ortho caseload with 12–14 patients/day and no floating to other clinics. Offers day-one medical, 401(k) match, paid housing options, and travel/license reimbursement.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Location: Collierville, TN

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Pay: $1,928 per week (8-hr day shifts, 40 hrs/week)

Higher weekly pay with a benefits-heavy package: day-one health, dental, vision, 401(k), CEU and license reimbursement, travel stipends, and referral bonuses. Good fit if you want strong recruiter support and premium pay.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and apply before the listings rotate.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.