🏥 Collierville Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & Perks

Collierville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new clinics and rehab centers adding staff. If you’re in nursing or therapy and want steady hours and strong benefits, this week has some solid options.

Employer: ClearView Healthcare Management

ClearView Healthcare Management Location: Collierville, TN

Type: Full-time (Day 7a–7p & Night 7p–7a)

(Day 7a–7p & Night 7p–7a) Salary: Not listed (includes $7,500 sign-on bonus for full-time)

Skilled nursing role in a lively rehab setting where you can build long-term relationships with residents. Standout perks include quarterly micro raises (up to 5.5%/year), DailyPay, shift differentials, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, PTO, and uniforms, plus a culture that focuses on staff recognition and growth.

Employer: Aegis Therapies

Location: BeeHive Homes of Collierville, Collierville, TN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient PTA role in an assisted/independent living community with Monday–Friday, no evenings, no weekends. You’ll work with higher-functioning residents, enjoy flexible scheduling, unlimited CEUs, paid time off, medical/dental/vision (eligibility per hours), and strong clinical mentorship—great for work-life balance and for new grads.

Employer: Integrity Rehab Group (partnering with OrthoSouth )

(partnering with ) Location: Collierville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $95,000

Join a new outpatient ortho/sports clinic that opened in August 2026, with a strong focus on evidence-based care and physician collaboration. This role offers sign-on bonus, relocation assistance, student loan repayment, mentorship, $1,500 CE allowance + MedBridge, PTO, holidays, full benefits, 401(k) match, sports medicine outreach, and in-house ortho/sports residencies.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open to related roles once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.