🛒 Collierville Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Collierville has a nice mix of retail and banking roles right now, from beauty and pets to finance. Good options here if you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Collierville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help guests find the right makeup, skincare, and fragrance while doing demos and mini makeovers. This role is great if you love beauty, enjoy talking with customers, and want steady hours in a busy store.

Employer: Hibbett

Location: Collierville, TN (Collierville Marketplace)

Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: $14.25/hour

Support the Store Manager with sales, staffing, and day‑to‑day operations in a footwear and athletic apparel store. Good fit if you have retail experience, like leading a team, and want a clear path toward store management.

Employer: Simmons Bank

Location: Collierville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with customers on their everyday banking needs while also helping them choose the right accounts and loans. Ideal if you have a couple of years of customer-facing experience and want a more professional, goal‑driven setting.

Employer: Petco

Location: 10315 East Shelby Drive, Collierville, TN 38017

Type: Part-time, in-store

Start Rate: $15.00/hour

Help pet parents find the right food, supplies, and services while keeping the store clean and stocked. Great if you love animals, want flexible hours, and enjoy mentoring newer teammates on the sales floor.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.