📢 How to report animal problems in Collier County

If you need to report an issue with an animal in Collier County, you have two options:

Online: Fill out the Animal Complaint Form (covers barking/animal noise, animals running at large, aggressive or threatening domestic animals, and cruelty or neglect). By phone: Call (239) 252-2440 to file a report.

Important: DAS Animal Control no longer accepts anonymous complaints for violations of the Animal Control Ordinance. Be ready to provide your information and details about the animal, location, and issue.

This process was last updated on 11/13/2026 at 3:18 PM.