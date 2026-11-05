Bo Gator history talk at Museum of the Everglades

The Museum of the Everglades will host a free Third Thursday lecture, “Bo Gator and the Story of the Storters,” on 2026-11-19 at 2:00 p.m. at 105 Broadway West, Everglades City. Museum Manager Thomas Lockyear will share stories about Neil Sommers “Bo” Storter, his role in the early Florida Gators football team, and his family who founded the town of Everglades. The museum is open Tuesday–Saturday, 9 a.m.–4 p.m., and admission is always free.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Collier County Museums