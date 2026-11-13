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📅 Mah Jongg Open Play – Free for Colleyville residents
10 days ago
📅 Mah Jongg Open Play at Colleyville Rec Center
Love Mah Jongg or want more chances to play? Join Mah Jongg Open Play on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 6:30 PM at the Colleyville Recreation Center, 5008 Roberts Road, Colleyville, TX 76034.
This is casual, self-managed play using National Mah Jongg League rules. Players will rotate as needed.
Cost is $5/day, and it’s free for Colleyville residents.
What to know:
- Residents can register up to two weeks in advance
- Non-residents can register up to one week in advance
- Bring your own Mah Jongg set and 2026 Mah Jongg card
- Cancellations must be made in advance; repeated no-shows may lead to registration limits
Nice low-key way to meet other players and get in some games on a weeknight.
More Info: Calendar • Mah Jongg Open Play
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