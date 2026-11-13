📅 Mah Jongg Open Play at Colleyville Rec Center

Love Mah Jongg or want more chances to play? Join Mah Jongg Open Play on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 6:30 PM at the Colleyville Recreation Center, 5008 Roberts Road, Colleyville, TX 76034.

This is casual, self-managed play using National Mah Jongg League rules. Players will rotate as needed.

Cost is $5/day, and it’s free for Colleyville residents.

What to know:

Residents can register up to two weeks in advance

can register Non-residents can register up to one week in advance

can register Bring your own Mah Jongg set and 2026 Mah Jongg card

and Cancellations must be made in advance; repeated no-shows may lead to registration limits

Nice low-key way to meet other players and get in some games on a weeknight.