Collegeville has some solid marketing and sales-side roles right now, from creative part-time work to senior business development in both healthcare and life sciences.

Here are several standout openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Blossom Counseling and Wellness LLC

Blossom Counseling and Wellness LLC Location: Collegeville, PA (hybrid, flexible)

(hybrid, flexible) Type: Full-time (~32 hours/week)

Salary: $55,000 – $58,000 per year + annual performance bonus

Lead partnerships, community events, and overall marketing for a growing counseling practice. This role is great if you like owning your schedule, building relationships with schools and doctors, and managing a small marketing team with strong flexibility and solid benefits.

Employer: Blossom Counseling and Wellness LLC

Blossom Counseling and Wellness LLC Location: Collegeville, PA (remote or hybrid)

(remote or hybrid) Type: Part-time (~20 hours/week)

Salary: $20 – $25 per hour

Create social media, newsletters, and website content to help more people find mental health support. Ideal if you have a content portfolio, want flexible hours, and like mixing creative work with light event support.

Employer: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Location: Collegeville, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $96,100 – $130,100 per year

Senior client-facing role driving R&D-focused business development with major pharma and life sciences clients. Best fit for someone with 13+ years in business development or consulting, strong pharma R&D knowledge, and comfort leading AI/data transformation conversations with executive stakeholders.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—roles like this don’t stay open long, and you can always fine-tune your search from there.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.