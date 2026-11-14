Collegeville’s healthcare scene is busy right now—good mix of hands-on patient care and higher-level leadership roles. If you’re in health or eye care, there’s likely something here that fits your next step.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

BAYADA Home Health Care Location: Collegeville / Upper Montgomery County, PA (home health)

(home health) Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated $78,000–$91,000/year + $10,000 sign-on bonus

Great fit if you’re finishing your DPT and want strong mentorship, one-on-one care with adult and geriatric patients, and flexible scheduling. You’ll treat patients in their homes, get weekly pay, mileage reimbursement, solid benefits, and lots of support as you move from school into independent practice.

Employer: Pearle Vision Collegeville (listed via Review of Optometric Business)

(listed via Review of Optometric Business) Location: Collegeville, PA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Based on experience; competitive hourly pay

Ideal if you want a weekday-only schedule with no Saturdays in a private practice setting. You’ll see an established patient base, use modern equipment/EMR, get CE support and license renewal paid, and work with an experienced team—open to both new grads and experienced ODs.

Employer: GSK

Location: Collegeville, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range shared for some US locations: $209,550–$349,250 base (location-dependent); bonus + long-term incentives + full benefits

High-level role leading a global GCP/clinical quality team and shaping quality strategy across multiple therapeutic areas. You’ll oversee clinical trial quality, inspections, risk management, and talent development—best for someone with strong pharma/clinical QA experience and at least 3 years of management in an international setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.