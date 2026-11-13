Collegeville’s food scene is busy, and local spots are hiring now. If you like working with people and staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Kids Empire

Kids Empire Location: Collegeville, PA

Collegeville, PA Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help families have a fun, safe time at this indoor kids’ play park. You’ll greet guests, run check-in and the cash register, restock snacks, keep the park clean, and walk the floor to make sure kids are safe. Includes health insurance, dental/vision options, 401(k) match, EAP, pet insurance, and recreational discounts.

Employer: Kimberton Whole Foods

Location: Collegeville, PA

Collegeville, PA Type: Part-time (up to 24 hrs/week)

Schedule: Sundays & Mondays , between 10:30am–7pm

, between Pay: $16.00 – $18.00/hour

Make espresso drinks, smoothies, and fresh juice, stock the grab-and-go case, and keep the café clean and welcoming. Perks include a 15% store discount after 60 days and 401(k) with 3% match after one year and 1000 hours.

Employer: Wegmans Food Markets

Location: Collegeville, PA

Collegeville, PA Type: Full-time

Bonus: Earn up to $1,000 bonus

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of prep and line cooks in a busy, people-first kitchen. You’ll handle daily operations, follow recipes, use your knife skills, and coach team members while keeping food quality and merchandising sharp. Wegmans offers PTO, premium pay for Sundays/holidays/overtime, health coverage, 401(k) match, scholarships, and wellness support (eligibility rules apply).

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and send in an application while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.