College Station’s food scene is busy and growing, which means steady hiring. Here are a few solid spots bringing on new team members right now.

Employer: Marfa Texas Kitchen

Marfa Texas Kitchen Location: College Station, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: $22.03 – $26.53 per hour

Perks: Employee discount, paid training, day or night shifts

If you love a lively dining room and talking with guests, this server role pays well and lets you use your food and drink knowledge while you grow in the industry.

Employer: McDonald’s (independent franchisee)

McDonald’s (independent franchisee) Location: College Station, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Competitive (not listed) Perks: 10–15 days paid vacation, education programs, medical/dental/vision, disability and life insurance, retirement benefits

Run a high-volume restaurant, lead managers and crew, and tap into strong training and education benefits if you’re ready for a bigger leadership role.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: College Station, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Great pay (exact amount not listed)

Great pay (exact amount not listed) Perks: Flexible schedules, free meals on shift, medical/dental/vision for full-time, 401(k) with match, paid training, clear paths to management

Good fit if you like fast-paced kitchen work and want strong benefits plus room to move up, even if you’re just starting out.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.