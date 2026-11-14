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🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs in College Station
College Station retail is busy right now—especially grocery and auto parts. If you like helping people face‑to‑face, there are several solid options open today.
Produce Manager
- Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market)
- Location: College Station, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run the produce department at a fast-growing, health-focused grocery store. You’ll lead a team, handle ordering and merchandising, act as Manager on Duty, and enjoy perks like a 15% store discount, DailyPay access, and a wide range of benefits for you and your family.
Cashier/Sales Associate
- Employer: Drew's Exxon
- Location: College Station, TX
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: From $13.00/hour
24/7 gas station and convenience store looking for flexible help. Great if you need variable hours (some weeks 1–3 days, others 5+), have reliable transportation, and can work different shifts. TABC and Food Handler licenses are required.
Retail Sales Associate – Full Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: College Station, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Frontline role helping customers find the right auto parts and solutions. You’ll give product advice, help with basic installs (wipers, batteries, bulbs), support store operations, and work a flexible schedule with room to grow in an essential industry.
If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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