College Station retail is busy right now—especially grocery and auto parts. If you like helping people face‑to‑face, there are several solid options open today.

Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market)

Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market) Location: College Station, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the produce department at a fast-growing, health-focused grocery store. You’ll lead a team, handle ordering and merchandising, act as Manager on Duty, and enjoy perks like a 15% store discount, DailyPay access, and a wide range of benefits for you and your family.

Employer: Drew's Exxon

Location: College Station, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $13.00/hour

24/7 gas station and convenience store looking for flexible help. Great if you need variable hours (some weeks 1–3 days, others 5+), have reliable transportation, and can work different shifts. TABC and Food Handler licenses are required.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: College Station, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Frontline role helping customers find the right auto parts and solutions. You’ll give product advice, help with basic installs (wipers, batteries, bulbs), support store operations, and work a flexible schedule with room to grow in an essential industry.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.