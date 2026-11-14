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🔬 College Station Science & Research Jobs – Multiple Open Roles
College Station is buzzing with lab, field, and data work right now. If you’re into research—whether it’s cells, crops, or real estate markets—there are solid options here.
Research Assistant – Cancer & Lymphatic Biology
- Employer: Texas A&M University Health Science Center, Department of Medical Physiology
- Location: College Station, TX
- Type: Full-time, staff
- Salary: Commensurate with experience (grant-funded role)
Hands-on bench science in cancer and lymphatic biology: cell culture, PCR, Westerns, imaging, and mouse work. You’ll help design experiments, analyze data, present at conferences, keep the lab running, and mentor students—plus get access to Texas A&M’s strong benefits and professional development.
Research Economist – Texas Real Estate Research Center
- Employer: Texas A&M University – Texas Real Estate Research Center
- Location: College Station, TX (alternate work location allowed per TAMU guidelines)
- Type: Full-time, staff
- Salary: Commensurate with experience
Lead applied research on Texas real estate markets with a focus on one or more asset classes. This role is ideal if you have a PhD in economics/real estate and strong experience with R/Python, forecasting, and public-facing work like reports, media, and presentations.
Agricultural Science Research Technician (GS-5–9)
- Employer: USDA Agricultural Research Service – Southern Plains Agricultural Research Center
- Location: College Station, TX
- Type: Full-time, permanent federal
- Salary: $40,736 – $80,243 per year (GS-5 to GS-9)
Join a federal research team working on crop germplasm and plant science. You’ll help design and run lab/field/greenhouse studies, operate specialized equipment, and prepare data and reports—great for biology/agronomy/plant science grads looking for a stable federal career path with promotion potential.
If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—polish your resume, gather transcripts if needed, and click through to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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