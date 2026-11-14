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College Station
Harvey District Plan workshop discussed in podcast
11 days ago
Principal Planner Heather Wade explains the ongoing planning work and an upcoming community scenarios workshop for the Harvey District Plan in this week’s episode of “What’s Up, College Station?” Listen to the episode here: https://t.co/0BYPVwBFOx.
This content is adapted from materials provided by College Station
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