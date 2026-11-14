College Station has some very special cats hoping for a safe, cozy home. Here are a few who are ready (or almost ready) to join a family.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: BCS Spay

Phone: (979) 393-0043

Named after the brave mom in 101 Dalmatians, Perdita is a little survivor with a huge heart. She started out shy, but in just a couple of days learned to trust and turned into a total lovebug. She shows affection with nose kisses, loves to burrow under the covers to sleep beside you, and purrs loudly during cuddle time. She’s quiet, does well with other pets, and has tested negative for FeLV and FIV. She is spayed and microchipped.

If you’re looking for a gentle, cuddly kitten who will bond closely with you, Perdita could be your girl.

👉 Meet Perdita and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Maine Coon

Maine Coon Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption fee: $75

Shelter/Facilitator: All Pets Deserve A Home

Phone: (936) 510-0812

Sudo is a beautiful white Maine Coon who is a pending surrender and not yet in the rescue’s physical care. The group is accepting foster and adoption applications now and can share more details from her current owner. The owner is open to a private adoption, and the rescue will help guide the process.

If you’ve been hoping for a fluffy Maine Coon companion, reach out to learn more about Sudo and see if she might be a match.

👉 Meet Sudo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream / Ivory (mostly)

Cream / Ivory (mostly) Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: All Pets Deserve A Home

Phone: (936) 510-0812

Lottie is a young cream-colored sweetheart who was found wandering a parking lot, clearly looking for someone to help her. When a rescue team member pulled up, she hopped right into the car, ready to leave street life behind. She’s a new intake, and what they know so far is that she is very sweet and loving.

Lottie is not quite ready for adoption yet—she still needs to be spayed and vaccinated, which the rescue hopes to complete in about two weeks. You can get your application in now so you’re ready when she is.

👉 Meet Lottie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the College Station area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these deserving kitties. Call the shelters listed above or visit their websites to ask questions, set up a meet-and-greet, or start an application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.