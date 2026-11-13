College Station’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and clinics adding staff to keep up. If you’re in medical or pharmacy work, there are some solid full-time options open right now.

Employer: Baylor Scott & White Health

Baylor Scott & White Health Location: College Station, TX (Scott & White)

(Scott & White) Type: Full-time, Nights (12-hour shifts)

Salary: Not listed

Lead daily operations in the Sleep Lab, from running and scoring sleep studies to training new staff and keeping equipment in top shape. This role is a good fit if you have 3+ years of polysomnography experience, POLYTECH certification, and want strong benefits like health coverage, 401(k) match, PTO from day 1, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Baylor Scott & White Health

Baylor Scott & White Health Location: College Station, TX (143-bed multi-specialty hospital)

(143-bed multi-specialty hospital) Type: Full-time, 36–40 hrs/week, Days + Call

Salary: Not listed

Work in a 10-room OR serving patients from 6 months and up, with 1:2 or 1:3 ratios and a self-scheduling day shift plus limited call (about 5–6 call shifts every 6 weeks). Ideal if you’re an experienced RN (2+ years) who wants Magnet-level nursing, relocation help (for full-time), RN bonus program, and strong 401(k), PTO, and education support.

Employer: H-E-B

Location: College Station, TX (Hwy 6/Greens)

Type: Full-time, rotating shifts (nights & weekends)

Salary: Not listed

Join the H‑E‑B pharmacy team handling prescription processing, customer service, inventory, and compliance in a fast-paced retail setting. Best for a Certified Pharmacy Technician (CPhT) with retail experience, strong computer skills, and comfort standing for long shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles you can jump to from the posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.