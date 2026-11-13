📢 Help shape the future of College Station’s Harvey District

The latest “What’s Up, College Station?” podcast features Principal Planner Heather Wade talking about the new Harvey District Plan.

The city is creating a 10–20 year vision for the Harvey area to:

Fix and update aging properties

Support economic development

Protect naturally affordable housing and legacy businesses

You’re invited to a community workshop on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at Visit College Station. The workshop will have interactive stations where you can:

Review three different growth scenarios for the district

for the district Share your feedback on what you’d like to see

Community input from this workshop will guide the preferred scenario and final plan.

You can also watch or listen to the podcast to learn more about the planning process and what’s being considered.