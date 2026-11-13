College Station has a nice mix of sales and marketing roles right now, from fully remote commission gigs to steady retail management and agency work.

Below are several solid options you can scan fast and click through if they fit what you’re after.

Employer: Calion Wealth Group (Equis Financial agency)

Calion Wealth Group (Equis Financial agency) Location: Remote (U.S.) – listed for College Station, TX

– listed for Type: Full-time, commission-based, flexible schedule

Salary: Performance-based commissions and bonuses (no fixed range listed)

Fully remote life insurance sales role where you meet clients virtually, follow a proven sales system, and earn through commissions and bonuses. Good fit if you’re self-motivated, want a flexible schedule, and like the idea of ongoing training and mentorship.

Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190)

Location: Remote – listed for College Station, TX

– listed for Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; pay tied to funded loans and performance

Closing-focused mortgage role where you get live, pre-screened purchase leads and online/AI-matched leads—no cold calling or building a pipeline from scratch. Best for proven closers who know their conversion rates and want strong lead flow plus support from an experienced national team.

Employer: Clients Blackbox, Inc.

Location: College Station, TX (work from home listed)

(work from home listed) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on paid media strategist role owning client accounts for financial advisors, focused on Meta ads and lead generation. You’ll run campaigns, lead bi-weekly client calls, manage tracking (pixels, Zapier, Calendly), and are directly responsible for performance and retention; comes with PTO, bonuses, and flexible schedule.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: College Station, TX

Type: Full-time, flexible schedule (mornings/nights/weekends)

Salary: Not listed

Store leadership role where you help run the shop, lead and train the team, and drive parts sales while keeping customers happy. Good step if you like retail, want management experience, and don’t mind a flexible schedule in a steady, essential industry.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on pay, hours, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.