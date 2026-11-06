🍽️ College Station Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Openings

College Station’s food scene is busy year‑round, thanks to students, events, and visitors. Here are a few solid local spots hiring right now if you like fast‑paced, people‑focused work.

Employer: Hilton Hotel and Conference Center at College Station

Hilton Hotel and Conference Center at College Station Location: College Station, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Lead banquet staff for events, from room set‑up to service and breakdown, while keeping guests feeling welcome and taken care of. This role comes with a strong benefits package (health, dental, vision, PTO, 401k with match, hotel and food discounts, daily pay, and tuition reimbursement) and is great if you enjoy organizing teams and running smooth events.

Employer: Blue Baker

Location: College Station, TX

Type: Full-time or part-time

Full-time or part-time Pay: $10.00 – $15.00 per hour + tips

Start on the line preparing food and expediting orders, with one‑on‑one training and chances to cross‑train as a cashier or catering coordinator. Expect flexible schedules, employee food discounts, a clean, no‑late‑nights environment, and a team that promotes from within.

Employer: Valor Hospitality (hotel property in College Station)

(hotel property in College Station) Location: College Station, TX

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 4:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Prepare breakfast items and keep the line running smoothly, focusing on quality, consistency, and food safety. This early‑bird role offers hotel‑style benefits (daily pay, health, dental, vision, PTO, 401k with match, hotel discounts, uniforms, and more) and fits someone who likes being done by midday.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.