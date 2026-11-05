🏥 College Station Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings This Month

College Station’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up across mental health, wellness, and eye care. Here are a few solid options if you’re ready for a change or a fresh start.

Employer: Advanced Recovery Systems, LLC (Promises Behavioral Health)

Advanced Recovery Systems, LLC (Promises Behavioral Health) Location: College Station, TX

Type: Internship / Licensed Counselor role

Salary: Not listed

Provide individual, group, and family therapy for clients dealing with addiction and mental health needs. This role offers steady Monday–Friday hours, a chance to use CBT/DBT and other evidence‑based tools, plus 401(k), PTO, and medical/dental/vision benefits.

Employer: Bryan College Station Chamber of Commerce (posting for local employer)

(posting for local employer) Location: College Station, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on role providing customized massage therapy in a clean, calm setting. Good fit if you want steady clients, a professional environment, and clear standards around safety, sanitation, and client boundaries.

Employer: National Vision Inc.

Location: College Station, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, with bonus potential (exact amount not listed)

Full‑scope primary eye care with no on‑call and no late nights, plus flexible schedules and strong benefits. Includes options like sign‑on bonus or student loan help in select locations, paid CE, and room to grow into leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.