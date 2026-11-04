📣 Several Sales & Marketing Jobs Around College Station

College Station has a nice mix of sales and promo work right now, from steady full-time roles to flexible event gigs. If you like talking with people and being out in the community, these are worth a look.

Employer: Bryan College Station Chamber of Commerce (representing Feral Fitness)

Bryan College Station Chamber of Commerce (representing Feral Fitness) Location: College Station, TX

College Station, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Face-to-face role where you meet neighbors, visit local businesses, and work community events to promote Feral Fitness memberships and training. Good fit if you enjoy talking with people and don’t mind pitching services while helping keep the gym welcoming and organized.

Employer: Green Group Oklahoma

Location: College Station, TX

College Station, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: From $32,000/year (base + commission)

Outside sales role selling lawn care services to homes and businesses. Comes with benefits (401k + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, life insurance, retirement plan) and is great if you have at least a year of sales experience and like building long-term customer relationships.

Employer: Samplers Inc.

Location: College Station, TX

College Station, TX Type: Part-time, flexible

Pay: $17–$20/hour

Event and brand ambassador work for retail demos, food and drink sampling, and promo events. You pick the shifts you want, up to 30 hours/week, with paid training, flexible schedule, and 401(k)—nice side income if you’re outgoing and comfortable chatting with shoppers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.