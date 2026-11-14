After Kentucky lost to Kansas in the Champions Classic earlier this week, head coach Mark Pope’s job came under scrutiny. The Wildcats barely defeated Northern Arizona on Friday, but fans are still convinced that Pope needs to be dismissed.

The one-point win (78-77) at Rupp Arena against the unranked Lumberjacks didn’t inspire any confidence among the fans. This is because No. 24 Kentucky entered the game as a 30-point favorite and was not able to land a blowout win against an unranked opponent carrying a three-game losing streak.

“Changes nothing. He has to go,” one fan wrote.

“If you celebrate this win, you’re part of the problem, not part of the solution,” one fan commented.

“Should be fired tonight,” one fan added.

“No! Fire @CoachMarkPope tonight!” one fan reacted.

“No. A win is not a win. This win was a total embarrassment,” one fan remarked.

“#firepope No heart, no energy, should have lost tonight,” one fan wrote.

“Fire him tonight,” one fan commented.

Mark Pope’s Kentucky improved to 3-1 after the latest win on Friday. They previously recorded wins against Manhattan and James Madison before losing to the Jayhawks this week.

How Mark Pope’s Kentucky Barely Won Against Northern Arizona

Kentucky led by as many as 13 points in the first half but allowed Northern Arizona to fight back and take control late in the game.

The Wildcats trailed by four points in the final minute. The Lumberjacks missed the front end of a one-and-one, giving Kentucky an opportunity to score the game-winning shot. Kentucky’s Alex Wilkins hit the decisive three-pointer with two seconds remaining as the Wildcats barely survived in what should have been an easy win.

In Friday’s win, Kentucky’s defense allowed Northern Arizona to score 26 points in the paint. The Lumberjacks also outrebounded Kentucky 32-20 and recorded 11 second-chance points. Overall, the Wildcats struggled to contain the Lumberjacks’ perimeter shooting (13-26, 3-pt FG) and interior dominance.

Kentucky head coach Mark Pope is facing pressure as the narrow one-point win followed Kentucky’s 89-69 defeat against Kansas in the Champions Classic. In that game, the Wildcats committed 15 turnovers, allowing the Jayhawks to score 22 points off them.

Pope is currently in his third season with the Wildcats following a successful stint with the BYU Cougars. In the first two seasons in Lexington, Pope secured a Sweet 16 finish and a Round of 32 finish in the 2024-25 and 2025-26 NCAA tournaments, respectively. However, this year, the nature of their wins has been far less satisfying, leading to speculation that Pope could be fired if Kentucky keeps producing such poor performances.

Read More News:

“Offensively, They’re Too Predictable”: Big Ten Analyst is “Baffled” at Mark Pope’s Kentucky Game Plan Despite BYU Success

“Pack a Really Good Defense”: Brian Kelly Wants USC to Repeat Two Key Successes from Previous Win as He Predicts Victory Over Indiana

College Sports Network has you covered with the latest news, analysis, insights, and trending stories in tennis, college football, men’s college basketball, women’s college basketball, and college baseball!