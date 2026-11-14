Alexander Zverev shared a hilarious moment with Ben Shelton and a reporter during the ATP Finals pre-tournament press conference.

Zverev, Ben Shelton, Arthur Fils and Rafael Jodar attended the press conference and a group photo on Friday evening. One journalist told Zverev that he had met all 30 World No. 1 players and that the German player was the last on his list.

“I’ve met all 30 No. 1s in the world, and you’re the last one; you’re welcome,” the journalist said.

Zverev instinctively responded with a joke, asking:

“I’m the last one. Are you gonna die?”

Zverev’s response left Shelton in splits; the American was seen hiding his face with his hand and giggling.

The ATP Finals will be held from Nov. 15-22. Zverev will face debutant Jodar on the opening day of action at the Inalpi Arena in the afternoon session, followed by a Shelton–Fils clash in the evening.

Alexander Zverev on being called the ATP Finals favorite

Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz are the top two seeds at the ATP Finals in Turin. During the pre-tournament press conference for the John McEnroe Group, Zverev shared his view on being referred to as the tournament favorite, saying it is unfair. Zverev added that he is focusing on the challenge posed by Ben Shelton, Arthur Fils and Rafael Jodar.

“I think we shouldn’t disrespect anybody,” Zverev said. “I don’t think about Carlos right now. I think about these three young gentlemen because we have a very strong group and everybody shows that they know how to play tennis, otherwise they would not be here. So my focus is on them at the moment and then we see what will happen later in the week.”

Zverev also opened up on his approach towards the tournament, adding that he will try to have fun.

“How will I approach this tournament? I will approach this tournament with joy,” Zverev said. “I will have fun playing here. I will enjoy being on this court. I will never take it for granted again to be at a spot with the best eight players in the world.”

Alexander Zverev won his first two Grand Slam titles this year: the French Open and the US Open.

Read More:

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“This Is Ridiculous”, “Horrible” – Fans Rip Into ATP Finals Draw Ceremony Ft. Ben Shelton, Carlos Alcaraz & Others Over Poor Organization

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