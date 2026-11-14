Sources close to ESPN say first baseman Jake Bauers agreed to a four-year, $58 million deal with the Boston Red Sox. The NLCS MVP, fresh off a World Series title with the Milwaukee Brewers, was told by manager Pat Murphy after their Game 5 win over the Rays that he’d have a strong market this offseason.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the breaking deal between Bauers and Boston, noting that the Red Sox were seeking offensive depth and had found their man early in the offseason. Fans shared blunt reactions to the blockbuster deal on social media.

“This is a massive overpay for a guy who could easily put up 0.0 WAR or less in those 4 years. Good for Bauers getting his bag! His career WAR over 5 seasons coming into 2026 was -1.2,” one fan commented.

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“Sad to see Jake go but this was predictable,” another said.

Bauers set career highs this season, batting .266/.389/.484 with a team-best 26 homers and 86 RBIs. He ranked third in MLB in on-base percentage and sixth in wOBA, while setting personal bests in hits (127), runs (93), walks (94), OPS (.874), and extra-base hits (50).

He couldn’t carry that offensive momentum into the postseason, going 9-for-47 with a home run and six RBIs, striking out 19 times, and posting a .621 OPS in 13 playoff games. Despite the postseason slump, it was an impressive season for a slugger who had nearly retired after the 2024 campaign.

Where Could Jake Bauers Fit on the Red Sox Roster?

Boston already has an All-Star first baseman in Willson Contreras, who led the team in offensive stats in 2026. The 2016 World Series champion with the Chicago Cubs has one season left on his Red Sox contract, and the club intends to keep its star slugger for 2027.

Despite Contreras, signing Bauers is a welcome addition for Beantown. The 2026 Fall Classic champion brings on-base ability and power and could fill the lineup’s DH spot. Boston ranked 23rd in runs scored and was swept by the Yankees in the ALWCS, scoring just twice in two games.

After a breakout year in 2026, it will be interesting to see how Boston uses the 31-year-old’s talent as the front office continues its effort to revamp the roster to better contend for the championship next season.

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