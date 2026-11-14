Steph Curry’s wife, Ayesha Curry, has been in the spotlight after a scene with a co-star in her latest movie went viral. Many fans and analysts have questioned her decision to share an on-screen kiss with another man while being happily married to arguably the greatest shooter of all time. Meanwhile, she has responded to a user commenting on an old podcast clip.

Ayesha and actor Matthew Daddario starred in the recently premiered romantic movie Second Chance Holiday, which has drawn significant criticism in the NBA world over the kissing scene. A user shared Ayesha’s statement from her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast last year, in which she opened up about the timing of her pregnancy and her relationship with Curry.

A user reshared the clip and wrote a lengthy post on X, taking a dig at Ayesha for her opinion on motherhood. The user, Jeannette Garcia, wrote:

“Watching Ayesha Curry complain about motherhood is disturbing. Having a husband, beautiful children and the opportunity to be present while raising them are blessings so many women pray for. Motherhood requires sacrifice. We all know that. But your children are not the reason you missed out on life. They are part of the life God blessed you with.”

Ayesha responded to the comment and wrote:

“I’ve never complained a day in my life. I was asked a question about what I envisioned for myself when I was a LITTLE GIRL.”

Ayesha Curry’s statement has taken everyone in the NBA world by surprise, as the couple has always shared a beautiful relationship and has four kids.

Steph Curry responds to naysayers taking digs at Ayesha Curry

Steph Curry didn’t wait long to defend his wife after the controversy over Ayesha Curry grew. In a social media video, Curry told the podcasters and those talking about the issue not to give opinions on things they don’t know and called out the “ignorance” about how acting works.

Curry named former players-turned-analysts Nick Young, Gilbert Arenas and others in his address and said:

“Kind of speaks to a bigger conversation on how you view women in this world and what they’re allowed and what they’re not allowed to do.”

Curry even gave a shoutout to his wife’s movie and asked fans to watch it on big screens. Meanwhile, he will have more time to spend with family, as he has been sidelined for two weeks due to an oblique abdominal tear.

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