Draymond Green nearly risked ejection in Friday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs after shoving Victor Wembanyama. Green trailed Wembanyama, who had the advantage to grab a rebound if the ball bounced off the rim.

After realizing Wembanyama could have had an open putback attempt, Green shoved him, and the Spurs big man hit the floor. The referees reviewed the play, and Green received a Flagrant 1.

It also turned into a 4-point play for the Spurs as Dylan Harper made the shot from the corner before the foul, becoming a lose-lose scenario for Draymond Green and the Warriors.

After this foul, narratives about Green trying to get tossed out in games without Steph Curry reignited. He’s had multiple games where he’s fouled out or committed flagrant fouls in his co-star’s absence. In November 2023, four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert also accused Green of trying to get ejected when Curry doesn’t play.

NBA fans mentioned this narrative after Green’s foul on Friday.

“Draymond trying to get ejected; he hates to play without Steph ,” one fan said.

Draymond Green and Warriors off to brutal start amid Steph Curry’s month-long absence

Steph Curry is likely to miss double-digit games after suffering an abdominal tear in Wednesday’s game against the Rockets. He could miss a month, so the Warriors face a steep challenge to maintain their winning record.

They seemed pretty confident this season after an 8-4 run through three weeks fueled by rookie Yaxel Lendeborg. However, the Warriors’ first game without Curry in the foreseeable future started with a brutal loss on Friday against the Spurs.

After the first half, the Warriors trailed 63-33. Lendeborg, whom the Warriors rested their hopes on, managed only three points on 1-for-7 shooting in 14 minutes. LJ Cryer’s nine points off the bench were the most from anyone. None of their starters made more than one field goal in the first two quarters.

The Warriors would have been underdogs regardless of Steph Curry’s absence. However, fans would have hoped they stayed within striking distance in the first half, given how everyone aside from Curry has played in the 12 games before Friday’s contest.

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