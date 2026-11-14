Tennis legend Jimmy Connors questioned whether Ben Shelton will take advice from Juan Carlos Ferrero, pointing to a potential challenge in their upcoming coaching partnership.

Shelton has officially hired former World No. 1 and acclaimed coach Ferrero to join his team for the 2027 ATP Tour season. The news was announced in the first week of November. Unlike his previous full-time role with Carlos Alcaraz, he will work with the American part-time, attending about 12 tournaments each year.

His schedule will prioritize Grand Slams, ATP Masters 1000 events, and the ATP Finals, allowing him to spend more time with his family. Ferrero will not replace Shelton’s father, Bryan Shelton. Instead, the two will work together as co-coaches, with Bryan continuing to lead practice sessions and travel with his son to tournaments that Ferrero does not attend.

On the latest episode of his podcast, Connors discussed a potential challenge the coaching team could face, questioning whether Shelton would fully trust and listen to the experienced Spaniard.

“There is one person who has already proven himself in this relationship, and it’s not Shelton. The question is: will he listen? That’s the problem. Ferrero has proven himself: he has raised Alcaraz to the rank of world number one, and he has already won several Grand Slam titles. He has an undeniable record,” said Connors.

He added:

“Now, if you recruit a guy like that, will you look at him out of the corner of your eye and ask him, ‘What do you have to bring me?’ Or ‘will you absorb everything like a sponge, take everything and try to trust him?’ It will be interesting.”

Ben Shelton last played at the Paris Masters, where he suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Carlos Alcaraz in the final on November 8.

Ben Shelton opened up about hiring Juan Carlos Ferrero

In a conversation with TNT Sports on November 3, Ben Shelton discussed his decision to bring Ferrero onto his coaching team. Praising the Spaniard’s credentials as both a coach and a former World No. 1, the American highlighted the experience and knowledge he could bring to his career.

“He’s a great coach. One of the best coaches in the world. He was also world number one as a player. I think there’s so much experience and wisdom that he can bring to our team and make a big difference for me in my career,” said Ben Shelton.

In a recent conversation with Tennis Channel, Shelton also revealed Alcaraz’s reaction after he told the Spaniard he had hired his former coach. Reflecting on the conversation, Shelton praised Alcaraz for his support and sportsmanship.

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