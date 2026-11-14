USC will be taking on USC, as the No. 3 University of Southern California will be taking on the No. 1 University of South Carolina. The two schools have been debating which one has the right to bear the name for quite a while, but the players from Southern California, including star player Jazzy Davidson, have presented a new argument about which school is the real USC.

Speaking to Just Women’s Sports, JuJu Watkins and Jazzy Davidson were asked, “Who’s the real USC?” and the two stars answered:

“I mean, just look at our jerseys,” Jazzy Davidson said. “I think theirs say South Carolina, I don’t know.” “It’s literally our name, ours is literally, like, the name,” added JuJu Watkins.

The USC vs. USC showdown will happen this Sunday, Nov. 15. The Trojans will be on the road for this one, as they face the daunting task of taking on the best women’s basketball team today in Greenville. However, Davidson remained confident, complimenting the Gamecocks’ head coach by saying that South Carolina is “very well-coached” and that she is very excited to take them on.

While the two teams have already met multiple times before, this would just be the second installment in a new series that kicked off last year called “The Real SC” showdown. The two teams kicked off the series in Los Angeles, with South Carolina winning. Both teams are entering Sunday’s contest undefeated, so whichever team loses will have its first loss of the season.

Jazzy Davidson Leads USC to Dominant Win vs. Charleston

Meanwhile, as Jazzy Davidson, JuJu Watkins, and the rest of the USC Trojans prepared for their showdown against the other USC team, they hosted Charleston and dominated with a 105-44 win last Tuesday.

Davidson and teammate Saniyah Hall each dropped 24 points in that win, with returning Watkins adding 20 points for the dominant victory, per AP News via Yahoo Sports. Davidson and Watkins scored USC’s final eight points, with the Trojans not letting off the gas after leading 25-4 to open the game.

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