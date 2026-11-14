Illinois picked up a 108-86 victory against the Sam Houston State Bearkats, but head coach Brad Underwood was unhappy with parts of his team’s performance.

Speaking postgame, Underwood said there was a lack of communication in the group.

“It’s a challenge right now from my seat with communication. I can’t get this group to talk…when you talk you solve problems and we’ve got a lot of guys not doing that,” Underwood said to the media.

When a reporter asked Underwood whether this was a problem of an entire generation and freshmen in particular, the Illinois head coach said:

“That’s their cell phone. That’s what they look at. And then they play a video game. I’m amazed they know the ABCs and how to speak English.”

Brad Underwood’s Update on David Mirkovic

Before the game against Sam Houston State, Brad Underwood provided an update on the return of David Mirkovic, who has been out due to foot surgery and an appendix removal.

“He is out of the boot,” Underwood said, as reported by SI.

Underwood also elaborated on Mirkovic’s recovery from appendix surgery.

“He’s starting his process. He’s got an appointment today, just for his appendix, and how that’s looking. And then just starts his procedural process back, and pools and AlterGs and that. So he’s shooting the basketball again, which means his stomach is in an OK spot, where it’s not too painful. But doing a good job, and we’ll see what we keep hearing.”

Illinois will look to build on the momentum when it faces Duke on Tuesday.

Read More News:

“Why Would We Ever Agree to That?”: Oklahoma Fans Demand Accountability as Ole Miss Travel Disruption Threatens Game-Day Plans

“Erase All the Changes That Happened”: Lane Kiffin Questions CFB’s Changing Landscape as SEC Championship Game Nears Its End

College Sports Network has you covered with the latest news, analysis, insights, and trending stories in tennis, college football, men’s college basketball, women’s college basketball, and college baseball!